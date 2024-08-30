PNVF's Suzara makes history, gets elected AVC president | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
PNVF's Suzara makes history, gets elected AVC president
PNVF's Suzara makes history, gets elected AVC president
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 01:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
volleyball
|
Philippine National Volleyball Federation
|
Ramon "Tats" Suzara
|
Asian Volleyball Confederation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.