PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic games begin

PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic games begin

AFP, Franck Fife
 | 
Updated Aug 29, 2024 11:41 AM PHT
France's paralympic torchbearers, (left to right) Charles-Antoine Kaoukou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi hold the Paralympic flame as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games cauldron, with the Olympic flame lit, lifts off during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris on August 28, 2024. Frank Fife, AFP
