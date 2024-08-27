Senators dismayed by golfers' uniform woes in Paris Olympics | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Senators dismayed by golfers' uniform woes in Paris Olympics
Senators dismayed by golfers' uniform woes in Paris Olympics
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 27, 2024 08:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
golf
|
Dottie Ardina
|
Paris Olympics
|
weightlifting
|
Vanessa Sarno
|
Monico Puentevella
|
Philippine Senate
|
Bong Go
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.