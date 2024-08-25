PBA: Veteran RR Garcia still ready to take over for young Phoenix squad | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
PBA: Veteran RR Garcia still ready to take over for young Phoenix squad
PBA: Veteran RR Garcia still ready to take over for young Phoenix squad
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 25, 2024 10:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
UAAP
|
PBA
|
Phoenix
|
RR Garcia
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.