Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony
Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 26, 2024 04:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
Paralympics
|
2024 Paralympics
|
Paris
|
France
|
Jackie Chan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.