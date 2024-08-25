Gawilan, Bantiloc to carry PH flag at Paralympics opening | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Gawilan, Bantiloc to carry PH flag at Paralympics opening

Gawilan, Bantiloc to carry PH flag at Paralympics opening

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
Paralympics
|
2024 Paralympics
|
Paralympic Games
|
Paris
|
France
|
Team Philippines
|
Ernie Gawilan
|
Agustina Bantiloc
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.