PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic torch lighting

PHOTO: 2024 Paralympic torch lighting

AFP, Justin Tallis
Britain's Helene Raynsford, and Britain's Gregor Ewan, light the torch of President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons, lit from the cauldron, during the Paralympic torch-lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville in Aylesbury, central England on August 24, 2024. Justin Tallis, AFP
