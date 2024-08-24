Tennis: Amid slump, Gauff relishes US Open title defense | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tennis: Amid slump, Gauff relishes US Open title defense
Tennis: Amid slump, Gauff relishes US Open title defense
Agence France-Presse, Rebecca Bryan
Published Aug 24, 2024 11:25 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
ABSNews
|
tennis
|
US Open
|
Coco Gauff
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.