House OKs tax exemption bill for incentives, donations to national athletes | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
House OKs tax exemption bill for incentives, donations to national athletes
House OKs tax exemption bill for incentives, donations to national athletes
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 21, 2024 07:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
|
2024 Paris Olympics
|
Olympics
|
tax exemption
|
incentives
|
rewards
|
donations
|
Sports
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.