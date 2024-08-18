Du Plessis beats Adesanya to defend UFC middleweight title | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Du Plessis beats Adesanya to defend UFC middleweight title
Du Plessis beats Adesanya to defend UFC middleweight title
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 18, 2024 03:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
UFC
|
Israel Adesanya
|
Dricus Du Plessis
|
Mixed Martial Arts
|
MMA
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.