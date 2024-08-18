Do MVP awards still excite eight-time winner June Mar Fajardo? | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Do MVP awards still excite eight-time winner June Mar Fajardo?

Do MVP awards still excite eight-time winner June Mar Fajardo?

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 18, 2024 09:38 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
PBA
|
ABSSports
|
four-point shot
|
June Mar Fajardo
|
San Miguel Beermen
|
Fajardo MVP
|
PBA Season 49
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.