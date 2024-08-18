Ateneo slips past Xavier in NGBL debut | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Ateneo slips past Xavier in NGBL debut
Ateneo slips past Xavier in NGBL debut
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 18, 2024 09:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
basketball
|
Next Generation Basketball League
|
NGBL
|
Ateneo Blue Eagles
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.