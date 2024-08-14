Heroes’ Welcome: Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, PH Olympians celebrated in homecoming parade in Manila | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Heroes’ Welcome: Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, PH Olympians celebrated in homecoming parade in Manila
Heroes’ Welcome: Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, PH Olympians celebrated in homecoming parade in Manila
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 14, 2024 03:30 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSSports
|
2024 Paris Olympic Games
|
2024 Olympics
|
Paris 2024
|
Carlos Yulo
|
Aira Villegas
|
Nesthy Petecio
|
EJ Obiena
|
Sam Catantan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.