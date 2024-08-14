Heroes’ Welcome: Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, PH Olympians celebrated in homecoming parade in Manila | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Heroes’ Welcome: Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, PH Olympians celebrated in homecoming parade in Manila

Heroes’ Welcome: Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, PH Olympians celebrated in homecoming parade in Manila

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSSports
|
2024 Paris Olympic Games
|
2024 Olympics
|
Paris 2024
|
Carlos Yulo
|
Aira Villegas
|
Nesthy Petecio
|
EJ Obiena
|
Sam Catantan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.