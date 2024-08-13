Latest Philippine News, Video, Analysis, Features | ABS-CBN News

Top Stories

Business

DOF chief Recto tells senators: 'Nothing to worry about PH debt'

DOF chief Recto tells senators: 'Nothing to worry about PH debt'

1 hour ago
News

Philippines protests China’s flare use

Philippines protests China’s flare use

3 hours ago
Fishermen who joined the second Atin Ito-led civilian mission to Scarborough Shoal on May 16, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
News

PH security exec wants pact with China to prevent 'hostile' acts in airspace

PH security exec wants pact with China to prevent 'hostile' acts in airspace

2 hours ago
Posters decorate the streets of Manila congratulating Paris Olympics double-gold winner for artistic gymnastics Carlos Yulo, on August 11, 2024. Yulo and the rest of the Philippine Team are set for a grand homecoming on Tuesday as the Summer Olympics comes to a close on Sunday night (Monday in Manila). Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Sports

Last minute preparations underway for heroes’ parade for PH Olympians

Last minute preparations underway for heroes’ parade for PH Olympians

2 hours ago
News

Expect up to 14 storms until December: PAGASA

Expect up to 14 storms until December: PAGASA

38 minutes ago
Residents cleared mud and other debris in Tumana, Marikina,, a day after intense rains brought by the southwest monsoon, enhanced by Typhoon Carina, caused massive flooding in Metro Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Health & Wellness

PH records 255 leptospirosis cases in 2 weeks after Carina, habagat

PH records 255 leptospirosis cases in 2 weeks after Carina, habagat

4 hours ago
World

Iran could make 'significant' attack on Israel this week: White House

Iran could make 'significant' attack on Israel this week: White House

3 hours ago

