Last minute preparations underway for heroes’ parade for PH Olympians | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Last minute preparations underway for heroes’ parade for PH Olympians
Last minute preparations underway for heroes’ parade for PH Olympians
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 11:52 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
Paris 2024
|
Paris Olympics
|
Olympic Games
|
Heroes’ Grand Homecoming Parade
|
Carlos Yulo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.