France's Wembanyama targets Olympic gold in 2028 after US defeat | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
France's Wembanyama targets Olympic gold in 2028 after US defeat
France's Wembanyama targets Olympic gold in 2028 after US defeat
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 11, 2024 02:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
basketball
|
ABSNews
|
France
|
Team USA
|
USA Basketball
|
Victor Wembanyama
|
Paris Olympics
|
Olympic Games
|
2024 Olympics
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.