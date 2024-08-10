Paris 2024: Vanessa Sarno reveals coaching drama that factored in her early Olympic Games exit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Paris 2024: Vanessa Sarno reveals coaching drama that factored in her early Olympic Games exit

Paris 2024: Vanessa Sarno reveals coaching drama that factored in her early Olympic Games exit

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Weightlifting
|
Vanessa Sarno
|
Pep Agosto
|
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas
|
Paris 2024
|
2024 Paris Olympic Games
|
2024 Olympics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.