How Paul Garcia secured a 2-year contract with Ginebra after being Ateneo’s final cut | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

How Paul Garcia secured a 2-year contract with Ginebra after being Ateneo’s final cut

How Paul Garcia secured a 2-year contract with Ginebra after being Ateneo’s final cut

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
PBA
|
Ginebra
|
Paul Garcia
|
Ateneo Blue Eagles
|
Tim Cone
|
Scottie Thompson
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.