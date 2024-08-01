'I have to let the body take over,' says Swedish pole vaulting star Duplantis on the perfect jump

More
ABS-CBN News
Sports
Sports
'I have to let the body take over,' says Swedish pole vaulting star Duplantis on the perfect jump
'I have to let the body take over,' says Swedish pole vaulting star Duplantis on the perfect jump
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
athletics
|
pole vault
|
Armand Duplantis
|
Paris Olympics
|
Olympic Games
|
2024 Olympics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.