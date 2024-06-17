Palestinian swimmer hopes to lift spirits of Gazans at Olympics
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Palestinian swimmer hopes to lift spirits of Gazans at Olympics
Palestinian swimmer hopes to lift spirits of Gazans at Olympics
Reuters
Published Jun 17, 2024 09:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Yazan Al Bawwab
|
Olympics
|
Gaza
|
swimmer
|
swimming
|
Palestine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.