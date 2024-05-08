Bella Belen ecstatic to realize dream UAAP Finals matchup with best friend Detdet Pepito: ‘Ang layo na ng narating natin’

More
ABS-CBN News
Sports
Sports
Bella Belen ecstatic to realize dream UAAP Finals matchup with best friend Detdet Pepito: ‘Ang layo na ng narating natin’
Bella Belen ecstatic to realize dream UAAP Finals matchup with best friend Detdet Pepito: ‘Ang layo na ng narating natin’
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated May 09, 2024 01:43 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
UST
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Finals
|
Bella Belen
|
Detdet Pepito
|
NU Lady Bulldogs
|
NU-UST Finals
|
UST Golden Tigresses
|
ABSSports
|
UAAP Championship
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.