Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points and 10 turnovers as Fever fall to Connecticut in WNBA opener
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points and 10 turnovers as Fever fall to Connecticut in WNBA opener
Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points and 10 turnovers as Fever fall to Connecticut in WNBA opener
Associated Press, Doug Feinberg
Published May 15, 2024 01:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
WNBA
|
Indiana Fever
|
Connecticut Sun
|
Caitlin Clark
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.