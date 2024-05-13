Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open in first match after being hit by water bottle

More
ABS-CBN News
Sports
Sports
Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open in first match after being hit by water bottle
Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit at Italian Open in first match after being hit by water bottle
Associated Press
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
Italian Open
|
Novak Djokovic
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Alejandro Tabilo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.