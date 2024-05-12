Jayson Tatum scores 33 points, Celtics rebound from loss to beat Cavs 106-93 for 2-1 series lead

More
ABS-CBN News
Sports
Sports
Jayson Tatum scores 33 points, Celtics rebound from loss to beat Cavs 106-93 for 2-1 series lead
Jayson Tatum scores 33 points, Celtics rebound from loss to beat Cavs 106-93 for 2-1 series lead
Associated Press, Tom Withers
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
basketball
|
NBA
|
NBA playoffs
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Boston Celtics
|
Jayson Tatum
|
Donovan Mitchell
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.