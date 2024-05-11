Emotional Mbappé confirms he will leave PSG ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Emotional Mbappé confirms he will leave PSG ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid
Emotional Mbappé confirms he will leave PSG ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid
Associated Press, Jerome Pugmire
Published May 11, 2024 12:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Real Madrid
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.