NBA: Lakers assign Bronny James to G-League squad | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

NBA: Lakers assign Bronny James to G-League squad

NBA: Lakers assign Bronny James to G-League squad

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NBA
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Bronny James
|
LeBron James
|
South Bay Lakers
|
NBA G League
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.