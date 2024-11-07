PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

Agence France-Presse, Olivier Levrault and Stuart Williams
 | 
Updated Nov 07, 2024 10:48 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
PSG
|
Palestine
|
Israel
|
Hamas
|
Israel-Hamas War
|
Free Palestine
|
Parc des Princes
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.