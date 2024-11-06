NCAA: Mapua shackles Perpetual to tighten grip on second seed | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

NCAA: Mapua shackles Perpetual to tighten grip on second seed

NCAA: Mapua shackles Perpetual to tighten grip on second seed

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA
|
NCAA Basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Mapua
|
Perpetual
|
Clint Escamis
|
Marc Cuenco
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.