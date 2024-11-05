'Get that big win': Folayang backs Bomogao in ONE Championship debut | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
'Get that big win': Folayang backs Bomogao in ONE Championship debut
'Get that big win': Folayang backs Bomogao in ONE Championship debut
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 05, 2024 01:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
mixed martial arts
|
MMA
|
muay thai
|
ONE Championship
|
Team Lakay
|
Eduard Folayang
|
Islay Bomogao
|
ONE Friday Fights
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.