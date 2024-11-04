PVL commissioner says Robins-Hardy cannot play for Farm Fresh, has to go through draft | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
PVL commissioner says Robins-Hardy cannot play for Farm Fresh, has to go through draft
PVL commissioner says Robins-Hardy cannot play for Farm Fresh, has to go through draft
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 05:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
volleyball
|
Premier Volleyball League
|
PVL All-Filipino Conference
|
Sherwin Malonzo
|
Alohi Robins-Hardy
|
Farm Fresh Foxies
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.