WATCH: Rafael Nadal's image projected near Eiffel Tower | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

WATCH: Rafael Nadal's image projected near Eiffel Tower

WATCH: Rafael Nadal's image projected near Eiffel Tower

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Eiffel Tower
|
French Open
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.