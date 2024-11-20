UAAP: Ateneo's Ricaforte sets new discus record; FEU chases UP for men's overall title | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Ateneo's Ricaforte sets new discus record; FEU chases UP for men's overall title
UAAP: Ateneo's Ricaforte sets new discus record; FEU chases UP for men's overall title
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 21, 2024 12:10 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
athletics
|
track and field
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP athletics
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.