Young coach Joph Cleopas counts his blessings after leading Perpetual to NGBL crown | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Young coach Joph Cleopas counts his blessings after leading Perpetual to NGBL crown

Young coach Joph Cleopas counts his blessings after leading Perpetual to NGBL crown

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 02, 2024 12:56 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
basketball
|
Next Generation Basketball League
|
NGBL
|
Perpetual Help Junior Altas
|
Joph Cleopas
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.