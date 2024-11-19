WATCH: Nadal trains with Alcaraz ahead of last ever tournament | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
WATCH: Nadal trains with Alcaraz ahead of last ever tournament
WATCH: Nadal trains with Alcaraz ahead of last ever tournament
Reuters
Published Nov 19, 2024 05:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
Davis CUp
|
Team Spain
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Carlos Alcaraz
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.