'Not here for retiring': Nadal insists focus on Davis Cup | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
'Not here for retiring': Nadal insists focus on Davis Cup
'Not here for retiring': Nadal insists focus on Davis Cup
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 18, 2024 08:27 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
tennis
|
Davis Cup
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Carlos Alcaraz
|
Team Spain
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.