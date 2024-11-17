UAAP: FEU-Diliman's Canino completes perfect campaign in girls' chess | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: FEU-Diliman's Canino completes perfect campaign in girls' chess
UAAP: FEU-Diliman's Canino completes perfect campaign in girls' chess
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 17, 2024 10:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
chess
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP chess
|
FEU-Diliman
|
Ruelle Canino
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.