UAAP: Ateneo, La Salle set records on Day 1 of swimming competition | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Ateneo, La Salle set records on Day 1 of swimming competition
UAAP: Ateneo, La Salle set records on Day 1 of swimming competition
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 18, 2024 12:52 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
swimming
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP swimming
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.