UAAP to hold swimming, athletics events in New Clark City | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP to hold swimming, athletics events in New Clark City
UAAP to hold swimming, athletics events in New Clark City
Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 15, 2024 07:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
swimming
|
athletics
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP swimming
|
UAAP athletics
|
track and field
|
New Clark City
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.