Tyson slaps Paul at weigh in for their heavyweight boxing match | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tyson slaps Paul at weigh in for their heavyweight boxing match
Tyson slaps Paul at weigh in for their heavyweight boxing match
Reuters
Published Nov 15, 2024 12:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Mike Tyson
|
Jake Paul
|
boxing
|
Netflix
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.