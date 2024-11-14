UAAP: Ateneo clinches semis spot with 4-0 rout of La Salle | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Ateneo clinches semis spot with 4-0 rout of La Salle
UAAP: Ateneo clinches semis spot with 4-0 rout of La Salle
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 11:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
foootball
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP football
|
Ateneo Blue Eagles
|
De La Salle Green Booters
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.