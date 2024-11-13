Para archer from Baguio edges Paralympian in PH Nat'l Para Games | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Para archer from Baguio edges Paralympian in PH Nat'l Para Games
Para archer from Baguio edges Paralympian in PH Nat'l Para Games
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 02:14 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
8th Philippine National Para Games
|
para archery
|
Elizabeth Bayla
|
Agustina Bantiloc
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.