FIP Rise Manila ‘historic’ for padel enthusiasts, says Manila Padel Club President | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

FIP Rise Manila ‘historic’ for padel enthusiasts, says Manila Padel Club President

FIP Rise Manila ‘historic’ for padel enthusiasts, says Manila Padel Club President

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Padel
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
FIP Rise Manila
|
Manila Padel Club
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.