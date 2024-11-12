WATCH: Messi trains with Argentina ahead of World Cup qualifier against Paraguay | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
WATCH: Messi trains with Argentina ahead of World Cup qualifier against Paraguay
WATCH: Messi trains with Argentina ahead of World Cup qualifier against Paraguay
Reuters
Published Nov 12, 2024 01:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
World Cup qualifier
|
FIFA World Cup
|
Argentine Soccer Association
|
Paraguay
|
Inter Miami
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.