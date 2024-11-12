MMA: Islay Bomogao satisfied with ONE debut -- 'I was able to show new tricks' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
MMA: Islay Bomogao satisfied with ONE debut -- 'I was able to show new tricks'
MMA: Islay Bomogao satisfied with ONE debut -- 'I was able to show new tricks'
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 06:59 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
mixed martial arts
|
MMA
|
ONE Championship
|
Islay Erika Bomogao
|
muay thai
|
ONE Friday Fights
|
ONE 169
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.