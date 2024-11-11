Para swimmer Paulino nabs first gold of PH National Para Games | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Para swimmer Paulino nabs first gold of PH National Para Games

Para swimmer Paulino nabs first gold of PH National Para Games

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
para swimming
|
Philippine National Para Games
|
Christian Benedict Paulino
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.