88-year-old Greek runner completes his 12th marathon | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

88-year-old Greek runner completes his 12th marathon

88-year-old Greek runner completes his 12th marathon

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
marathon
|
Greece
|
Ploutarchos Pourliakas
|
Panathenaic Stadium
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.