Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favor of electronic system | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favor of electronic system
Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favor of electronic system
Reuters
Published Oct 09, 2024 09:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
Wimbledon
|
line judgegs
|
Hawk Eye
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.