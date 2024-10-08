Yuki Andrada takes charge in OT to carry San Beda over Mapua in Finals rematch | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Yuki Andrada takes charge in OT to carry San Beda over Mapua in Finals rematch
Yuki Andrada takes charge in OT to carry San Beda over Mapua in Finals rematch
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 06:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA
|
NCAA Basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
San Beda
|
Mapua
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.