GAB mulls cancellation of John Amores' registration after shooting incident | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

GAB mulls cancellation of John Amores' registration after shooting incident

GAB mulls cancellation of John Amores' registration after shooting incident

Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
anc promo
|
John Amores
|
Games and Amusement Board
|
GAB
|
crime
|
shooting incident
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.