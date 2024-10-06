Tennis: Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Tennis: Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open

Tennis: Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open

Agence France-Presse, Peter Stebbings
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
China Open
|
Coco Gauff
|
Karolina Muchova
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.