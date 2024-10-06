Tennis: Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tennis: Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Tennis: Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Agence France-Presse, Peter Stebbings
Published Oct 07, 2024 12:32 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
China Open
|
Coco Gauff
|
Karolina Muchova
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.